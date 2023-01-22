Judge sentences man to 7.5 years for sexual assault of girl

A man will spend 7-1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl twice while she was sleeping.

Patrick Yanga appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday morning to be sentenced for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

With the prosecutor having already recommended Yanga serve the maximum of 15 years in prison, and Yanga's defense counsel recommending the minimum of three years in a previous hearing, Judge Vernon Perez wished to hear the victim's thoughts before issuing a sentence.

Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan read an email sent to the prosecution written by the victim's mother regarding Yanga's sentence, as they were not present at the hearing.

“Honestly, I think that my life as well as (the victim's) life will be scarred forever. I don't know what else to say,” O'Mallan read. “I don't think that three to 15 years is even enough for him to be sentenced because (the girl) will have to live with what happened to her for the rest of her life.”

Yanga's attorney, Peter Santos, from the Alternate Public Defender office, responded by acknowledging what happened to the victim will result in lifelong effects, but stated there have been much more “egregious” acts of criminal sexual conduct.

“I wanted to reiterate that, although this is a crime that was committed upon a vulnerable victim and not wanting to diminish what happened, (but) in the grand scheme of things, there have been far more egregious things that this court has seen,” Santos said, before adding the incident “wasn't a prolonged pattern of abuse.”

Although Perez agreed with Santos, he sentenced Yanga to 10 years in prison and suspended 2-1/2 years. That means the total time in prison will be 7-1/2 years. Yanga will also have to register as a sex offender and be on parole for three years.

Yanga, who is not currently confined, will have until Feb. 1 to self-surrender to the Department of Corrections.

2020 allegations

In July 2020, Yanga, who was 48 at the time, was charged after a 12-year-old girl known to him accused him of sexually assaulting her while she slept.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred June 4, when the girl woke up to Yanga rubbing her body. She alleged she tried to get him to stop and he refused.

The second incident occurred three days later, also while she was sleeping. Once again, the victim reported Yanga continued despite the girl moving in an effort to get him to stop.

Yanga was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Yanga pleaded guilty to the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and the first-degree charge was dismissed.