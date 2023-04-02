Janus Galanote Tabbada received a life sentence with the possibility of parole in the death of Edward Bamba in November last year.

Tabbada appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Friday to be sentenced for the charge of murder as a first-degree felony.

However, because Tabbada pleaded guilty to the charge, which stems from the shooting of Bamba on Nov. 12, 2022, in the Chalan Eskuela area of Dededo, his sentence was already outlined in his plea agreement.

This meant neither of the attorneys made any arguments and Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III simply read Tabbada his sentence.

“You are sentenced to serve life imprisonment at the Department of Corrections but you will be eligible for parole within 15 years,” Lamorena said to Tabbada, who stood as the judge handed down the sentence, while a Tagalog interpreter beside him translated the judge's statements.

Lamorena said Tabbada may be ordered to pay restitution to Bamba's family. In addition, if Tabbada is up for parole, Bamba's family will be notified immediately.

If released, Tabbada was also ordered to have no contact with Bamba's family, which, if it were to occur, Lamorena suggested the prosecution provide Tabbada with a list of family members not to contact.

Shooting

After officers with the Guam Police Department arrived at the Dededo scene where Bamba was found with a single puncture wound in his chest, Tabbada had already fled the scene, according to the charging documents.

Tabbada was found after a 10-day search, which arose after he was “actively evading apprehension” and an “escalation of violence” had occurred, GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said at a press conference on Nov. 22, 2022, following Tabbada's arrest.

Ignacio further explained at the press conference Tabbada's motive for the killing “had to do more with domestic relationships” rather than the drug trade, despite Tabbada, when arrested, having been found in possession of methamphetamine.

Along with the murder charge, Tabbada was charged separately in connection to possessing methamphetamine, which remains an active case in the Superior Court of Guam.

Upon being charged, Tabbada pleaded not guilty to murder and asserted his right to a speedy trial, which Lamorena strongly advised against during Tabbada's court hearings.

Despite the warnings, however, Tabbada had his mind made up about going to trial but when the date arrived to select a jury, he took a plea deal. By taking a plea deal, Tabbada avoided a trial.

When Tabbada pleaded guilty, Bamba's family attended the hearing, with some shedding tears as the proceeding went forward.

After the hearing, Bamba's brother, Philip Bamba, spoke with the media and said his family would never forgive Tabbada for the killing.

“He was a very smart man. He was a family man. A good father. He has two children,” Philip Bamba said of Edward Bamba. “My family and I will never forgive him.”