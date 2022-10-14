A man accused of attacking two Guam Fire Department medics will go to trial after declining to pay a $1,000 fine.

Jose Valenzuela Aguon appeared Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, initially to enter a plea of guilty to charges of kicking and slapping two medics who helped him after he was injured in a November 2021 car crash.

Aguon's attorney, Randall Cunliffe, however, objected to Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III saying Aguon should pay a $1,000 fine as part of the terms of the plea agreement.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lamorena, because of the objection, decided Aguon should go to trial some time next year.

Aguon faces two charges of assault on a peace officer as third-degree felonies.

The charges allege Aguon assaulted two medics who were responding to a car crash reported in November 2021 near Polaris Point, and helping him after he was injured in the crash, court documents state.

Aguon hit another car while he was trying to change lanes on Marine Corps Drive before his car flipped several times and the other vehicle spun around and struck a concrete utility pole. Aguon was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, according to Post files.

Aguon was an off-duty Guam Police Department trainee at the time of the crash.

Aguon suffered injuries in the crash and was placed in an ambulance, where he allegedly kicked one medic and slapped another medic multiple times. After the medics were able to restrain him during transport to Guam Memorial Hospital, Aguon allegedly kicked and hit the two medics again, documents state.

Earlier this year, Cunliffe argued for a dismissal of the case because there was no evidence the victims were peace officers and the grand jury could not have found reasonable cause to indict Aguon. Lamorena denied the dismissal, Post files state.