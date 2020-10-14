Judge shoots down bias claim in SNAP fraud case

The owners of a local fish mart who allegedly made $560,000 in fraudulent food stamp transactions failed to get their federal indictment dismissed.

Basiano Joysa and Hilaria Willy had asked for their case to be dismissed by claiming, in part, that the grand jury that indicted them lacked representation of U.S. citizen jurors who are originally from Chuuk state, in the Federated States of Micronesia, or from the FSM in general, where the defendants are from. The jurors' names are pulled from Guam's list of registered voters.

Joysa and Willy are charged with wire fraud and unauthorized use of food stamp benefits. They both were conducting business as Angarap Fish Mart in Dededo.

Recognizing that only U.S. citizens are eligible for jury service, the defendants presented calculations and determined that “at least 1,760 Chuukese persons on Guam would be U.S. citizens eligible for jury service, and a total of 3,318 Compact of Free Association people would be U.S. citizens eligible for jury service," court documents state.

The judge stated, in a decision released Tuesday, she's not convinced of systematic exclusion of Chuukese or FSM citizens in general from the jury selection process.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood stated: "Overall, the court is not satisfied with either method presented by the defendants to establish that the Chuukese or (Compact of Free Association) representation in the (list of potential grand jury members) is not fair and reasonable in comparison to the number of such persons in the community, but this dissatisfaction is partially based on the lack of empirical data and the fact that statistics can be easily skewed when the cognizable group represents a small percentage of the population."

"The defendants’ conclusion of systemic exclusion is speculative and lacks empirical support," the judge stated.

While the defendants suspect that FSM migrants are less likely to register to vote because of their poverty and language barriers, this is purely conjecture, the judge stated.

"Defendants have presented no evidence that these factors have led to reduced voter registration by otherwise eligible U.S. citizens of FSM heritage," the judge stated.

The defendants are scheduled back in court on Oct. 21.

The defendants also are accused of having been engaged in illegal transactions with people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, to fraudulently obtain the monetary value of SNAP benefits, court documents state.

The alleged incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2008, and Sept. 1, 2013.

Federal authorities also sought the forfeiture of $7,571 from a Bank of Guam checking account under the names Joysa or Willy. Both were described in the account as the two who were transacting business as Angarap Fish Mart.