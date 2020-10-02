It's the end of the line for Guam businessman Sedfrey Linsangan's self-filed lawsuit that attempted to challenge the federal cockfighting ban's applicability on Guam.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied Linsangan's request for a court order stopping the federal government from enforcing the ban on Guam.

Linsangan, who is not an attorney but represented himself in the case, cites that federal law forbids discriminating on the account of race, language or religion. But that argument works against Linsangan. His argument supports the uniform application of the cockfighting prohibition throughout the United States and its territories, the judge stated.

Linsangan also mentioned constitutional provisions that the judge said do not apply to the issue the plaintiff raised.

The "Thirteenth Amendment is on the abolition of slavery, and the Nineteenth Amendment is on women's right to vote," the judge stated.

"None of the provisions listed ... extends a specific right or entitlement to cockfighting, nor does it prohibit Congress from enacting legislation that bans cockfighting," the judge stated.

'An inhumane and barbaric practice'

In 2018, an amendment to the Animal Welfare Act of 1966 made illegal the practice of pitting animals against one another in a fight, often to the death, in all U.S. states and territories.

"Animal fighting is an inhumane and barbaric practice, and it deserves no refuge in any part of the United States," stated Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, in response to the court decision. "This court reminds every cockfighter of the constitutional authority of the United States to forbid staged fights has been soundly and repeatedly affirmed by the federal courts."

The federal law provides up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for any violation.