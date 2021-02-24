Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola is set to retire from the bench next month.

She sent a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero last month notifying her that her last day of work is on March 26.

Sukola has spent 36 years in the government of Guam.

"It has been an honor and pleasure for me to have served the people of Guam," Sukola wrote in her letter to the governor. "I want to take this opportunity to thank you and the People of Guam for the many opportunities that I experienced working for our government of Guam as a teacher in our public school system; director of the Department of Education; assistant professor at the University of Guam; as an attorney with the Public Defenders' office; and as a judge of the Superior Court of Guam."

In response to her upcoming retirement, the Guam Bar Association is accepting nominations for the next trial court judge.

GBA has asked its members to participate in a brief online survey to identify up to five qualified attorneys who should serve as the next judge in the Superior Court of Guam. The survey will close Thursday at noon.