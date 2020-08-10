A man allegedly involved in a Barrigada Heights home invasion that eventually led authorities to more than 10 pounds of marijuana admitted in court he smoked marijuana recently and that he defied the court's condition for his house arrest.

Defendant Arthur Chan was scheduled to enter a guilty plea before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

However, he tested positive for marijuana use prior to the hearing.

“I am not taking his plea. Why? Because, he is under the influence of THC,” said Sukola. “This case began because of a break-in to a house that had marijuana in Barrigada Heights.”

Adult Probation Services recommended he spend 10 days in prison for admitting to using drugs and violating his conditions of house arrest after telling probation officers that he went to a beach a few weeks to smoke the drug.

“You know Arthur Chan, I told you not to do this. You did it,” Sukola said.

“I admit that I did it, your honor,” said Chan.

“You can’t be going to a beach and smoking pot. You stay home,” said Sukola. “Mr. Chan, let this not happen again. I have not imposed any sanctions on you yet.”

Chan will remain under house arrest and will have to undergo another drug test before the court accepts his plea deal.

He is scheduled back in court on Sept. 2.

Details of his plea agreement have not yet been disclosed.

10 pounds of marijuana

On Feb. 13, 2019 police were searching for the suspects of a reported home invasion when they stopped a white truck along Route 16. Police found jars and bags of marijuana. A raid of a Barrigada Heights home led to the seizure of 10 pounds of marijuana and 30 mature marijuana plants. Police said the seized items were worth about $75,000.

Court documents state Quincy Perez Taitano told police he and Chan went to the house in Barrigada Heights. He said he was bush cutting when Chan got into an altercation with a resident of the home. Taitano said Chan then told him to load items taken from the residence into the truck.

Both defendants were indicted on multiple charges including robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with no valid identification.

Taitano has since pleaded guilty to theft of property as a third-degree felony.