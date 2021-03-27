Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola had one sentencing hearing to preside over on Friday, her last official day on the bench, as she has decided to retire.

The case involved a 2017 heist at the Rolex boutique in Tumon, which led Guam police to one of the largest prescription drug busts in island history.

The sentencing was ultimately continued for a later date.

But before Sukola ended the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Steven Haderlie and defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld recognized the retiring judge for her years of service.

“I don’t want to say goodbye until it’s time, but if I understand correctly, today is Your Honor’s final day as a judge,” said Haderlie. “I just want to make sure that before we go, … that I say what an honor it has been for me and also on behalf of our office, the countless many, many times our office has appeared in front of Your Honor. We truly are grateful for your service and it’s been our pleasure, Your Honor.”

“Thank you,” said Sukola.

Once the hearing was over, Sukola was heard in the courtroom saying, “That’s it. It’s over!”

“That’s it, Your Honor,” her court staff said in response. “Good job. Good job, Your Honor.”

Sentencing investigation

Defendant Lucas Rebanal is the final co-defendant in the case waiting to be sentenced.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 15, 2019, to theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony, theft by receiving stolen firearms as a third-degree felony, three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and three counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

“He is the last one to be sentenced. There were several defendants in this case,” Sukola said. “I believe that it would be in your client’s interest if the court were to order a PSI, pre-sentence investigation before we go ahead and sentence your client.”

“There is no actual requirement for a PSI and I indicated that there was a significant benefit to Your Honor involving sentence because you have been involved in this case for the over four years that this case has been in existence,” said Vandeveld.

The pre-sentence investigation will have to be presented before another judge.

Rebanal faces up to five years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on June 8.

Rolex and pills

Police investigating a theft at a Rolex store in February 2017 were ultimately led to Rebanal's home, where they discovered firearms and thousands of prescription pills.

A total of six people were indicted in the case: Rebanal, Kyle Austero Pablo, Jesus Calma, Brian Josh San Nicolas Parkinson, Jay Ryan Gaza and Vince Mikel Benito.

Benito has since admitted to stealing nearly $30,000 worth of Rolex watches.

Court documents stated he concocted a story about inheriting his grandfather's Rolex watch and wanted to purchase a new one. He stole three watches and fled the scene with Parkinson, his getaway driver.

Benito traded the watches for crystal methamphetamine and prescription pills, according to court documents. He led police to Rebanal, who was his supplier.

Rebanal reportedly told police that he pawned one of the watches and threw another off a cliff while Benito still held the last one.

Calma was the pawnshop owner. He was charged because he failed to document the Rolex transaction in his records and failed to produce information when police visited his shop with a warrant.

Meanwhile, Gaza and Pablo were implicated with Benito in several thefts.

According to Post files, Gaza and Calma were looking at one-year prison sentences, all suspended with credit for time served.

Pablo's agreement stated he would receive a five-year sentence with all but 55 days suspended and with credit for time served.

Parkinson agreed to a two-year deferred plea, which means the case would be dismissed and his records expunged if he complies with all plea conditions within the deferred time frame.