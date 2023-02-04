Judge tells ex-pastor looking at 14 months: 'Plan for your sentence'

A former pastor is seeking a reduction to his 14-month prison sentence for sexually assaulting a teen.

Renato Capili Bosi appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday morning for the first time since he appealed to the local high court.

Bosi, a former pastor with the Living Lighthouse Church, was convicted of several counts of criminal sexual conduct related to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old. Judge Vernon Perez sentenced Bosi to serve 14 months in prison. Bosi subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court of Guam, which issued its decision last month to uphold his conviction.

In Bosi's hearing, Perez revealed the ex-pastor had filed a motion to reduce the 14-month sentence.

Although Perez acknowledged Bosi is well within his rights to seek a reduction, he told Bosi to be prepared to turn himself in later this year after the next scheduled hearing May 30.

"Absolutely plan for your sentence to be imposed sometime not far from that date. You need to think in June you're probably going to have to turn yourself in for a term that is expected," Perez said, before adding it "is not likely at all" Bosi's sentence is reduced to zero.

In the meantime, Bosi remains out on release and Perez suggested he stay focused on not violating any of the conditions of his release.

Found guilty

In 2019, a jury found Bosi guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to 14 months and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Bosi's appeal primarily argued that he did not have a position of authority when he sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, but the Supreme Court justices disagreed, saying "Bosi was not only (the victim's) pastor, but also mentor, a parental figure and occasional caretaker."

Justices also disagreed with Bosi's argument that force or coercion in the acts were not involved, along with an argument made by the prosecution on a cross-appeal that Perez had wrongfully turned the fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges from felonies to misdemeanors.