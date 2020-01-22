Judge: Theft means Marine will lose job

For 21-year-old Anthony Jude Leon Guerrero Blas, a bad decision will likely derail his lifelong dream to remain a Marine.

The Marine Corps lance corporal appeared in uniform before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in the District Court of Guam after he admitted to stealing more than $6,000 worth of vape juice from the mail while still working in the private sector.

"I know what I did was wrong," said Blas, as he apologized and thanked his family and friends for their support throughout his situation.

He was sentenced, on Tuesday, to one year of probation.

Defense attorney Shane Black told the court a felony conviction will separate Blas from the Marine Corps. He added that there are no potential waivers available to get him into another military branch.

"I feel bad about that. He's so young," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero recommended Blas serve three years of probation, arguing he had already admitted to the crime prior to enlisting in the military.

Does it negate the need for him to be held accountable when he was 19 at the time of the offense? Leon Guerrero asked.

"You got a man who is really getting his life in order. He screwed up and really shouldn't have done that," said Tydingco-Gatewood, who added Blas will be held accountable no matter the outcome at sentencing.

U.S. Probation and Tydingco-Gatewood agree that Blas should have been given pretrial diversion, which would have cleared him of the charges once he successfully completed the program. However, it was said in court that Blas was denied that option.

Along with the one-year probation, the court ordered him to perform 50 hours of community service and pay $2,400 in restitution.

"He did better himself with his military career and now he is getting derailed from that," said Black. "He made a mistake."

"I am sad this would derail his Marine career," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "It's like he has to kiss his military career goodbye. That's too bad."

"It seems like he is out of options," said Black. "He wants to make it right."

Several of Blas' family and friends submitted letters of support asking the court for mercy.

Three of his aunts took the stand to testify that joining the Marine Corps was his passion.

Blas' accomplice in the thefts, Austin Jay San Nicolas, in November 2018 was sentenced to five months of home detention under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office by an electronic monitoring system, two years supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Blas, between December 2016 and January 2017, stole five mail packages that were declared as e-liquids. Blas told authorities he split the stolen goods with San Nicolas.