Judge: Therapeutic courts are effective

Therapeutic courts designed to address the reasons a person committed a crime are proving to be more effective than sending them to prison repeatedly, according to Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria T. Cenzon.

The Rotary Club of Tumon Bay invited Cenzon to speak Tuesday afternoon at the club's meeting at the Hyatt Regency Guam about the ways the Judiciary of Guam is addressing the high recidivism rates of defendants.

Cenzon spoke of an example of people who commit crimes and go through the judicial process, but have underlying conditions, such as a substance abuse disorder. Despite paying the consequences for their actions, they are still more likely to reoffend, Cenzon said, so efforts such as the Adult Drug Court at the Judiciary of Guam prove to be effective in ensuring the individual does not get into trouble again.

"The National Association of Drug Court Professionals ... show that 75% of these individuals who go through adult drug courts or therapeutic courts do not reoffend, so it's a very high rate of success," said Cenzon, who went on to add that despite Guam not having official statistics, the programs are successful.

"Locally, at least anecdotally, as we continue to refine our data and collect the data, we're even better than the national average, which currently shows that approximately 80% of our graduates do not reoffend."

Family violence

Cenzon revealed that, along with drug possession, family violence allegations bring the highest number of cases to the Superior Court of Guam. She also said the Judiciary is attempting to find ways to address the family violence issue as the branch has handled certain drug cases with the Adult Drug Court.

One possibility, she said, is collaborating with other branches of government, as well as law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations. But because of the many reasons that may explain the rise in family violence, a holistic approach is needed, Cenzon added.

"It's a collaborative effort for everyone in the community, not only to see how you can better and more efficiently adjudicate the family violence problem, but also to address again the symptom of the issue that might be the reason," she said.