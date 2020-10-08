A federal judge will decide whether a man convicted for his part in the largest cocaine seizure in Guam history could end up back in prison.

Jimmy Afaisen, who pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday. He was sentenced to six months in prison a year ago.

Afaisen admitted to the allegations filed by the U.S. Probation Office that he tested positive for methamphetamine multiple times.

The Probation Office asked the court to revoke his supervised release.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld, however, told the court that Afaisen is working to get back into the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

"Mr. Afaisen, he has a drug problem," said Vandeveld. "Eradication of this problem is not something that is easily accomplished for many people dealing with this circumstance."

He asked the court to spare his client from jail time.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro said Afaisen should serve six months in federal custody for the violations.

"He's had plenty of opportunities to address his drug problem. He's been testing positive since May," said Sambataro, who told the court that the defendant should not just be given a slap on the wrist.

Bordallo took the matter under advisement and said he would issue his decision by the end of this week.

Drugs washed ashore

In May 2018, police executed a search warrant at a home in Inarajan. Jimmy Afaisen and his cousin, Robert John Afaisen, and eight others were arrested and charged. Officers found at least 10 pounds of cocaine at the residence, Post files state.

Jimmy Afaisen told investigators he had received a little more than 2 ounces of cocaine from his cousin Robert on May 6, 2018, Post files state.

Robert Afaisen's charges involve possession of 10 or more pounds of cocaine found in a plastic drum that washed up on the Inarajan shoreline. He also pleaded guilty to possession of 11 pounds or more of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.