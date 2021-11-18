The fate of the long delayed third phase renewable energy project for the Guam Power Authority is now in the hands of Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte. She has 120 days to decide on the appeal filed by Glidepath Marianas Operations Inc, one of the companies that competed for the $200 million project.

Glidepath is the current operator of the Dandan solar power plant, which was formerly operated by NRG Renew LLC, a subsidiary of NRG Energy Inc.

The Phase III renewable energy project procurement began in 2017, when GPA issued a multi-step bid.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Phase III would utilize U.S. Navy properties at Naval Base Guam and South Finegayan, and will be the first to include battery storage technology that could help power the grid at night.

The purpose of these projects is to curb the island's reliance on fuel oil, reduce costs for ratepayers and meet renewable energy thresholds mandated by law.

Five bidders, Glidepath included, proceeded past the technical proposal phase of the Phase III procurement and were able to submit price proposals for their bids.

The power utility ultimately selected competitor ENGIE Solar as the least expensive responsive bidder for the project.

Glidepath's concerns were first heard at the Office of Public Accountability, where the company filed an initial appeal in November 2019 after its bid protest to GPA was denied the month prior. It argued that ENGIE did not comply with the procurement's technical requirements.

About 10 months later, and a couple more protest denials and appeals later, the OPA decided against Glidepath, finding that ENGIE's bid did not violate the procurement, that GPA's acceptance of ENGIE's bid was valid, that the utility's handling of the procurement did not render it sole source, and that the procurement record was not materially incomplete to prevent an award.

Glidepath appealed the OPA decision in the courts in October 2020, eventually bringing the parties before Iriarte on Tuesday.

The procurement was "fatally flawed" for a number of reasons, according to Glidepath's attorneys.

Glidepath legal counsel Joshua Walsh stated that both ENGIE and GPA now admit that the procurement contains a 20.7-megawatt limitation while ENGIE's proposals exceeded that limit.

ENGIE submitted proposals based on installations of 27.64 MW and 26.47 MW respectively for the two navy sites.

The 20.7 limit was the initial point highlighted by Glidepath when this matter began.

The company argues that because the battery storage systems is capped at 30 MW, and that this cap is supposed to be 145% of the actual solar installation, then that meant the capacity of the solar installation was limited to 20.7 MW.

At the OPA, that claim was said to be contradicted by various witnesses in the sense that there was no specific mention of a "20.7 MW" limitation in the bid and that there was no capacity limitation on the solar array at all.

But that's a simple calculation to make, Walsh said Tuesday.

"And ENGIE and GPA themselves both did that calculation," he added.

Iriarte wondered if the opposing parties actually made that admission or if their statements were taken out of context as they argued against Glidepath's point in their opposition briefs.

Walsh said there is this idea that 20.7 MW is perhaps not a limit on the physical solar installation, but he believed it is fair to point out that there is an agreement on a 20.7 MW "box to check," and that ultimately a plain reading of language in the bid sets the physical limitation on the solar installment.

R. Marsil Johnson, representing ENGIE, said Glidepath insists that the project's photovoltaic charging system means the solar panels, but Daniele Rosati, ENGIE's vice president of engineering and professor of engineering at Polytechnic Milan, testified at the OPA that the panels do nothing without converters and they must work together to charge the battery storage system.

In its opposition brief, ENGIE explained that the megawatt rating of the photovoltaic charging system is 20.7 when the battery storage system is 30 MW and following the 145% ratio rule.

"I believe Glidepath's position is the PV charging system and PV panels are essentially interchangeable ... but the thing is ... the megawatt peak capacity of a PV panel is a standardized capacity. It only gives out that amount of electricity under ideal conditions," Johnson said. "Which is why it's important, if someone is going to try to charge this (battery) to a specific amount, to build more PV capacity on site."

Moreover, Glidepath was the only bidder to interpret a 20.7 MW limit, according to ENGIE. All others submitted designs for at least one of the sites that exceeded that alleged limit.

Walsh responded that "PV charging system," "peak installation," and "PV capacity" have to be used interchangeably in order for language in the bid, specifically in its amendment XIII, to work.

Other issues argued during Tuesday's hearing included whether the procurement record was complete and whether the OPA decision, which is otherwise final, is subject to review by the court.