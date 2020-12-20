A "sorry" was not enough after Department of Corrections Director Joseph Carbullido went before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Friday to answer why the prison was not detaining defendants who were picked up on active warrants.

It was said during the hearing that turning away defendants was a mistake.

“I would like to give my sincere apologies for that,” said Carbullido.

“Sir, you are the director of DOC. Sincere apologies at this time is not going to cut it. You are the captain of the ship,” said Sukola.

“I understand, your honor. I do take full responsibility of whatever action you might pursue,” Carbullido said.

On Dec. 13, 24-year-old Harena Harry Uttamchandani, who was wanted in connection with a 2017 drug case, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. It was said in court that DOC turned her away, and she was ultimately released from custody.

“I am very concerned that DOC did not honor this court’s bench warrants. They are not just invitations to come to court for a party. Bench warrants are issued because a defendant violated the law and is a threat and danger to our community and to themselves,” Sukola said. “DOC has cost the people of Guam money, wasted. (The Guam Police Department) had to pick these people up and take them up there only to be told no. ... We are also subjecting our good law enforcement officers to this disease when nothing is going to happen in the end and even after the court tells them what to do.”

Sukola said this was not an isolated incident as she confirmed at least two other cases before her court resulted in defendants being turned away by the prison.

“Mr. Carbullido, honestly, I am really shocked and dismayed. I feel DOC is just treating the court (like) 'Never mind, we don’t have to listen to them.' Our bench warrants are not toilet paper. They mean something. I don’t issue it just for fun,” she said.

Assistant Attorney General James Canto, who represents DOC, agreed that should not have happened and told the court the issue has since been resolved.

“There was no intent by the director to exclude arrest warrants or commitment orders. However, the line employee who entertained this directive unfortunately implemented the order incorrectly and turned that person away,” said Canto.

“No, you still remain responsible. You can’t say the underdog did it. It’s inexcusable,” said Sukola. “Excuse me? You are just simply sorry? You won’t do it again? Is that what you saying? I want you to know that I don’t have any communication from DOC regarding the turning away of bench warrants that were issued. Never. Now you are saying that the court administrator knew about it? Well show me the memo that I never got or anybody ever got.”

Carbullido told the court that the directive issued in November had not been given to the Judicial Council.

Sukola ordered that DOC file with the court the number of defendants that the prison has since turned away since the directive was issued.

She took the matter under advisement.

According to a Nov. 19 memo from Director Carbullido, the prison is restricted to holding those accused of violent crimes such as homicide, aggravated murder, murder and other felony crimes that may be considered a public safety high-risk offense, as well as family violence offenders, which is mandated by law.

"All other arrests that are nonviolent and a low risk to public safety shall be rejected," Carbullido stated in the memo. "This is to ensure that DOC is taking extra precautionary measures to avoid or minimize the risk of infection within our facilities."