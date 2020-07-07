A man accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl known to him will soon find out if his case will be proceed to trial or if it will be tossed out.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez heard Sohlanse Roponei Jr.'s motion on Monday.

Perez said he will announce his decision on the defendant’s motion for acquittal during another hearing set for Thursday morning.

The prosecution has since rested its case.

Defense attorney Peter Santos has requested that the defendant be acquitted of the charges, arguing the girl's testimony had been inconsistent and that the prosecution failed to provide any physical or direct evidence.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto argued there has been enough evidence for a jury to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Roponei’s trial has been paused due to the public health emergency.

The girl, now 15, testified in March, saying the sexual assaults occurred inside the living room and in her mother's room.

He faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.