Murder and rape defendant Brandon Michael Acosta will be back in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday to find out if a judge will grant or deny his request to have his case thrown out.

Acosta is accused of the 2018 killing of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta in her Dededo home.

The prosecution rested its case before the trial was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prosecution filed its response to Acosta’s acquittal motion this week.

“Depending how I rule, that might dictate your need or desire for witnesses,” Judge Vernon Perez said to defense attorney William Pole during a status hearing held Wednesday.

According to the defense motion filed June 15, Acosta wants all charges to be dismissed, arguing the prosecutor failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Again, the government has failed to establish that any alleged sexual activity happened during or near the time that T.N. passed away,” documents state. “There is no DNA evidence that shows Brandon was present during the alleged attack on the victim, no witnesses that put him there. ... There is neither direct nor substantial circumstantial evidence.”

Perez said he will rule on the motion during another hearing set for Monday. Acosta will be present at the hearing to find out if trial will continue.

The court also had the attorneys identify how trial would be held should Perez deny Acosta’s motion.

“I am really trying to be safe. I just want to be able to move forward with our constraints, within our limits,” said Perez. “I want to presume that if (Acosta) feels that at this point the court needing to move forward is accommodating whatever public health is requiring. If he is agreeable, then potentially we can move forward.”

It was said during the hearing that at least three potential jurors expressed concern with returning during the ongoing pandemic. Perez said jurors, attorneys, the defendant, court staff and marshals will be required to practice social distancing and wear a mask for most of the trial.

Parties also discussed that the jury would have to listen to the playback of the first several days of trial held earlier this year. It’s estimated to take three days to allow jurors time to listen to the 18-hour recording.

“If we were to go forward this way ... I would have that playback occur with just the recording and the operator, which would be my chamber clerk,” said Perez.

Acosta is expected to appear in court on Monday at 2 p.m.