Judge Tolentino out 'for the time being'

A local court judge will be out of the courtroom to deal with medical issues.

On Tuesday, in the Superior Court of Guam trial for Nicholas Moore, who stands accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights in October 2020, a different judge sat on the bench, the case resuming after a two-month break.

Judge Alberto Tolentino was the trial judge in the case throughout the six months of proceedings, but Judge Arthur Barcinas was now tending to the case.

Barcinas explained to jurors the situation.

“Judge Tolentino has some medical issues that arose over the holidays and he's tending to that,” said Barcinas, who added he would be managing the case until Tolentino had a “complete medical check.”

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III also said that he believed Tolentino would be out for a month and the rest of the local court judges would be assisting with Tolentino's docket in his absence.

On Wednesday, The Guam Daily Post inquired with the Judiciary of Guam about Tolentino's absence. They responded that Tolentino would be out of the courtroom “for the time being.”

“Presiding Judge Lamorena has asked other members of the bench to cover pending cases, particularly those with sensitive timelines,” said Sophia Diaz, the judiciary's spokesperson.

Lamorena also added that attorney John Terlaje, who was nominated and confirmed to be the eighth judge of the Superior Court of Guam, will be sworn in on March 2.

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido said in last month's judicial council meeting that Terlaje asked for more time after being confirmed to “wind (down) his law practice.”

Tolentino is the judge most recently appointed and confirmed after a vacancy left by Judge Anita Sukola, who retired in March 2021. He officially began after his swearing-in ceremony in September of the same year, Post files state.