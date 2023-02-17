Judge Tolentino 'to return soon'

A judge who has been out of the courtroom since the start of the new year is "anticipated to return soon."

After the holiday season, it was announced that Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino would be absent from the courtroom due to medical issues. Judge Arthur Barcinas informed jurors of Tolentino's absence during Nicholas Moore's trial on charges of aggravated assault.

While Barcinas gave few details aside from Tolentino needing a medical checkup before he could return, the Judiciary of Guam confirmed Tolentino "would be out for the time being," according to Post files.

A month has passed since that message. On Wednesday, The Guam Daily Post followed up with Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, the Judiciary of Guam director of community relations, regarding Tolentino's return.

"The Judiciary anticipates Judge Tolentino's return to the branch soon, although we do not have an exact date of return at this time," Elmore-Hernandez stated in an email, adding that the Superior Court of Guam would remain "fully operational" despite Tolentino's absence.

"In the meantime, the Superior Court remains fully operational as members of the bench continue to cover pending cases under Judge Tolentino's docket," said Elmore-Hernandez.

Barcinas was the judge who was "managing" Moore's criminal case, which ultimately ended in a mistrial. It was, in part, due to Tolentino's absence, but also because the trial had been ongoing for about six months with several delays in between.

Tolentino is the judge most recently appointed and confirmed after a vacancy was left by Judge Anita Sukola, who retired in March 2021. He officially began after his swearing-in ceremony in September 2021, Post files state.

As the court awaits the return of Tolentino, the investiture ceremony of the newest confirmed judge, John Terlaje, is scheduled for March 1. Chief Justice Robert Torres made that announcement during a Judicial Council Meeting held Thursday.