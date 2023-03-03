Brandon Acosta will still be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and rape of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta, despite winning a part of his appeal.

Acosta appeared Thursday morning before Judge Vernon Perez in the Superior Court of Guam for the first time since the Supreme Court of Guam issued its order and decision regarding his appeal.

The justices decided to affirm Acosta's life sentence without a possibility of parole, but reversed other matters which were to be discussed at the hearing before Perez.

However, Acosta's attorney, William Pole, indicated Acosta asked that Pole be "relieved as appellate counsel, pursuant to Mr. Acosta's request, and he continues to have that request."

"He would like new counsel appointed, based upon the conflicts that developed," Pole added, suggesting the Public Defender Service Corp. could be appointed.

"The Public Defender may be able to take the case, as there shouldn't be a conflict issue," Pole said.

In response, Perez appointed the Public Defender Service Corp. to serve as counsel for the remainder of Acosta's proceedings and scheduled another hearing for April 17.

Before concluding the hearing, Perez explained some of the matters that still need to be resolved included conducting an "included offense analysis" for the remainder of Acosta's charges, since they were "merged" at sentencing.

Acosta was found guilty of murder, multiple charges of aggravated murder, first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, manslaughter, home invasion, burglary and aggravated assault.

According to Guam law, a defendant can be prosecuted for several crimes that stem from the same conduct, but cannot be convicted of similar crimes. And, merging the sentences for those crimes is improper.

Acosta's life sentence was based on the aggravated murder charges.

In addition, Acosta was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, but, with the reversal, Perez will have to conduct an evidentiary hearing, the justices wrote.

"Significantly, the sentence portion that addresses a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole will remain. It will not change," Perez said. "There has to be a further assessment on the ability to pay, among other things, but there's some of the charges may necessarily need to have a change in status, whether it's potentially dismissal of some of the multiple charges that were listed in the judgment or the merger and the sentencing for those particular other changes."

Following the conclusion of the hearing, Nauta's family members, who were in attendance, told the media they were concerned only with Acosta remaining in prison for life.

"It doesn't matter if he goes there and appeals. Whatever. He can appeal whatever he wants, as long as he doesn't get out. Stick with that life without parole. That's what we want," said Nauta's aunt, Rose Marie Griesinger.

Acosta was sentenced after being found guilty at trial for a 2019 burglary, committed while under the influence of methamphetamine, that ended with the killing and rape of Nauta, who was an Okkodo High School student at the time, Post files state.