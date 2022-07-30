Judge wants drug smuggler to be sentenced with co-actor

A woman who admitted to her part in a conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine into Guam from California will have to wait a couple of months to learn her fate in the District Court of Guam.

Connie Tedtaotao appeared Friday before Judge Ramona Manglona, expecting to be sentenced.

But the court instead decided to delay her hearing so the judge can ensure there are no discrepancies in the case between Tedtaotao and her co-actor, Ernest Quenga.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“At this point, it looks like we need two probation officers who are more versed in the two individuals’ case,” said Manglona. “I have quite a bit of questions. The (pre-sentencing) report doesn’t quite give me some answers.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas and defense attorney Leilani Lujan did not object to the delay or to the defendants being given a combined sentencing hearing.

“It was always our desire that the cases be joined, even though they were charged separately,” said Lujan.

The pair are scheduled to appear back in court for sentencing on Sept. 28.

Prosecutors recommended Tedtaotao serve 15 months and Quenga serve 21 months in federal prison.

Drug conspiracy

Tedtaotao was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine after she admitted to participating in a conspiracy to bring meth from California to Guam between August 2014 and August 2015.

During this time, several packages of methamphetamine arrived on Guam for Tedtaotao and an unnamed conspirator to distribute, the plea agreement states. Tedtatoao knew the packages contained methamphetamine, Post files state.

The Drug Enforcement Administration noted one package had 25.7 grams of methamphetamine that was 99.4% pure.

Another mailed package that Tedtaotao admitted was intended for her, but sent to a relative, on July 18, 2015, contained 10.13 grams of 94% pure methamphetamine.

Quenga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, admitting that he participated in a conspiracy to bring methamphetamine from California to Guam between January and August 2015.

He admitted that multiple packages of meth arrived on Guam and he distributed them. Between May and June 2015, Quenga received approximately 14 to 20 grams of methamphetamine from an unnamed conspirator in California.

In early July 2015, federal authorities intercepted a package containing methamphetamine that Quenga was expecting that contained 27.5 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with 99.4% purity.