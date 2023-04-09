Roman Alvarez’s father Pete Alvarez was called to the stand April 6 as a witness to help the defense build a timeline of events in the attempted murder of Joseph “Baby” Joe Taimanglo. Pete Alvarez put together the timeline hoping it would be allowed into evidence as part of a motion that ultimately seeks to dismiss the charges against Roman Alvarez.

To be clear, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III noted for the record that the testimony of Pete Alvarez last Thursday and the admission of evidence, identified as exhibit C, video stills outline the timeline of events marked up by Pete Alvarez.

The defendant's father marked up the timeline of stills with comments to prove alleged use of defensive force by his son, who he believes was standing his ground in line with the castle doctrine law, based on his review of surveillance footage.

This evidence was not presented to the grand jury, but the defense hopes it could serve as a reference for Pete Alvarez during testimony on the motion to dismiss the charges against Roman Alvarez.

Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan contested the admission of Pete Alvarez's marked up video stills calling them “editorial comments.”

“Those are his observations, or, as some would call, editorial comments or opinions. I think it would be inappropriate to offer it as an exhibit,” O'Mallan told the judge.

Roman Alvarez’s attorney, William Brennan, however, noted that Pete Alvarez has relevant background as a law enforcement officer and used that following the incident to conduct an investigation into what happened the night his son was accused of hitting Taimanglo with his car in the parking lot of Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon.

“Rules of evidence 1106 specifically allows when there is voluminous recordings those can be distilled down to a summary. In this case, we have the equivalent of an investigator that assisted in compiling that summary to make our presentation, rather than go through the seven hours of footage,” Brennan said.

Pete Alvarez was detailed in his investigation as he told the court that he visited the scene where the incident occurred, viewed several surveillance recordings of the incident from different vantage points and measured the distance of the lanes.

The defense believes the abstract Pete Alvarez created “will be helpful to the court because we are pinpointing exactly what we believe is exculpatory about these videos,” Brennan said.

Crime scene

The proceeding before the court is not a trial, but instead a “fact finding” hearing. The defense asserted to the judge, “You're not going to be influenced by our investigator's notes, essentially the material he's prepared.”

The defense went through a number of slides in the abstract as Pete Alvarez answered questions about why he selected specific stills with corresponding time stamps from surveillance footage he viewed and why he marked up the video stills.

As Pete Alvarez went through the slides, a timeline of events and key moments depicted what he perceived as evidence that his son was allegedly attempting to flee being assaulted when he allegedly hit Taimanglo.

Pete Alvarez began by showing the court where the alleged victim parked. He identified two individuals, Joseph Taimanglo and Kelly Taimanglo, walking into a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza before the altercation. Pete Alvarez said he knows the victim and Kelly Taimanglo personally and he recognized the men in the video footage.

In subsequent slides, Pete Alvarez explained what he saw in the footage at the door of the club and said Joseph Taimanglo was “pulling” Roman Alvarez out of the club by his hair.

The stills were accompanied by the video which Pete Alvarez directed the defense to pause at the moment the alleged victim “cocked his fist” at Roman Alvarez and Roman Alvarez struggled before Brandon Aguon stepped in and helped him stagger away.

Pete Alvarez then pointed out what he perceived as Joseph Taimanglo gesturing to Kelly Taimanglo, JD Iriarte and an unidentified man to follow Roman Alvarez into the parking lot where the confrontation allegedly continued.

According to Pete Alvarez, Roman Alvarez's vehicle has damage caused by it being struck by the men. Pete Alvarez said that the video and stills showed Joseph Taimanglo's attempt to block Roman Alvarez from leaving when Joseph Taimanglo was allegedly hit. Pete Alvarez stressed that Roman Alvarez could clearly be seen attempting to step on his brakes. Pete Alvarez also pointed out Taimanglo’s legs up in the air and Roman Alvarez driving off.

The arguments offered to the court will be considered in the court’s decision about whether to allow the testimony and exhibits as evidence in the motion for dismissal.