Judiciary of Guam marshals and probation officers will get raises, but it isn’t clear how soon they will begin.

The local court system’s judicial council met virtually Thursday to discuss how it will respond to an 18% pay raise that was recently given to law enforcement personnel in the executive branch, such as police and corrections officers.

Court employees have been working for the past few weeks on proposals for the council to consider, and initially recommended a 7% increase for court marshals and probation officers, citing figures that would make the higher salaries competitive with similar jobs elsewhere in the government of Guam, along with a raise for all other employees except judges, not to exceed 6%.

An across-the-board pay adjustment helps address concerns of internal equity and morale, officials said.

In total, the proposed across-the-board raise would cost $1.9 million. The court system’s budget request for fiscal 2023 will also be higher than the current year's request due to organic growth and higher operational costs.

But when discussions turned to the legal mechanics of how the judiciary would adjust the salaries for non-law enforcement personnel, Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido suggested they limit the council’s actions to just law enforcement officers for now.

“Let me toss this out. For the purposes of today’s meeting, I’d like then for us to consider adjusting the law enforcement pay scale … take out any reference to non-law enforcement and defer that until next month, until such time as we’ve had the opportunity to further examine this,” Carbullido said.

A resolution approving the pay adjustment just for marshals and probation officers also included a provision that the salary increases were “subject to legislative appropriation,” meaning the raises would only begin after a specific spending bill is enacted into law, or the next fiscal year begins in October.

Another resolution, specific to pay adjustments for the rest of the judiciary employees, is expected to be proposed in April.

About 965 law enforcement officers in the executive branch began to see an 18% base pay raise starting Jan. 30 under an executive order by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, costing about $16 million for the remainder of the current fiscal year.