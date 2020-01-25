2 judges disqualified from Torre case

The second trial for former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. has been paused, as the Judiciary of Guam settles on his next hearing date before a newly assigned Superior Court judge.

Torre is being tried a second time in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Judge Michael Bordallo, who oversaw the case, including the first trial, announced his impending resignation on Wednesday. No further explanation has been given. The Judiciary has stated that if a judge's seat is vacated the cases will be reassigned to another judge. It would then be up to the governor to appoint a new judge.

Judge Elyze Iriarte was the first to be assigned Torre's case after Bordallo's announcement. However, she immediately filed a notice to be disqualified. Iriarte admits that she is related to Joseph McDonald, the former chief prosecutor, who was directly involved in the case.

The case was then assigned to Judge Anita Sukola, but she too has been disqualified from the case. She disclosed that she is related to one of the police officers who will be a government witness. And former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola is a close friend and former client. Sukola also has a close relationship with the defendant's paternal grandmother's side.

"Due to these personal and familial relationships, I am unable to remain fair and impartial toward the proceedings, which may substantially affect the outcome of this proceeding," Sukola stated.

Late Thursday, Judge Arthur Barcinas was assigned to the case. No hearing has been set for Torre as of Friday afternoon.

According to Guam law, any judge shall disqualify himself or herself in any proceeding in which his or her impartiality might reasonably be questioned, but if – following complete disclosure to all parties in the proceeding of the reasons for disqualification all parties agree to having the judge continue to sit in the proceedings – he or she need not disqualify himself or herself.