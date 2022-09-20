The safety of the judiciary is one of many topics to be discussed at the weeklong Joint Annual District Court of Guam and Biennial Pacific Judicial Council Conference which began Monday morning.

Before the judicial community on island moved forward to participate in educational and training opportunities, a panel consisting of speakers and dignitaries held a press conference at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort to give brief remarks about the conference that has been held for 25 years now.

One of the conference chairpersons on the panel, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, reflected on how much the members of the Guam Bar Association has learned over the years.

"At least here in Guam, if there are some ideas that are presented in the past, we've been able to, perhaps, enact laws or form new regulations," said Tydingco-Gatewood before Supreme Court of Guam Justice Philip Carbullido expanded further on the benefits the event brings to local professionals.

"The conference affords our membership in the region the opportunity to keep informed and abreast with the changes in law ... and it gives us the opportunity to pull our resources and provide this educational opportunity of our membership and members of the Bar," Carbullido said.

Growing threats

Panelists also included Judge Margaret McKeown, of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the director of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ronald L. Davis, who spoke about the rising threats toward members of the judiciary.

"Over the last few years we've seen threats rise anywhere from 1,500 to now 4,500 threats on an annual basis," said Davis, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the Marshals Service.

McKeown then mentioned the example of New Jersey District Court Judge Esther Salas whose son was killed and husband was injured by a man attempting to assassinate her. The man found Salas' home address through a simple online search, which has now led Salas to introduce a law to keep personal information about judges private.

"It's difficult for judges to do their jobs when they're always looking over their shoulder with incidents of security," McKeown said.