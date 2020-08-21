The Judiciary of Guam announces the closure of court facilities and most public services with the exception of essential court operations beginning at 8 a.m. today.

The Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña, the San Ramon Temporary Courtroom in Hagåtña, the Northern Court Satellite in Dededo, the offices of the Probation Services Division, and the Judicial Education Center will be closed until further notice with the exception of essential matters that cannot be resolved remotely.

Essential court operations will continue at the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña.

According to an announcement from the judiciary, the following essential matters shall continue to be scheduled and heard in keeping with the urgency of those matters and consistent with statutory requirements either in person as provided in paragraph 1. above or remotely by video conferencing or telephonic appearance, with the court to notify all participants necessary to the proceeding:

a. Magistrate proceedings;

b. Preliminary hearings for detained juveniles;

c. Hearings for temporary orders of custody requested by Child Protective

Services;

d. Civil protection orders;

e. Temporary restraining orders when necessary for the protection of the safety

and welfare of a person or persons;

f. . Search warrants

g. Warrant returns;

h. Emergency guardianships;

i. Quarantine and isolation petitions and related proceedings;

j. Other court proceedings under the Emergency Health Powers Act codified in

Title 10, Chapter 19 of the Guam Code Annotated; and

k. Any other locally or federally mandated hearings.

All other scheduled in-person and virtual/remote hearings with the Supreme Court

of Guam and the Superior Court of Guam have been cancelled until further notice.

All court essential employees currently reporting to work at the Judiciary of Guam

will be released at 12noon today.

The Judiciary of Guam will continue to operate with a skeletal crew of employees necessary for essential operations and services consistent with the Governor of Guam’s Executive Order