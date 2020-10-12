Judiciary announces hours for business transactions, other court activities

While the Supreme Court of Guam and Superior Court of Guam are open to conduct court business, all court facilities will remain closed to the general public except for the following:

• Beginning Oct. 12, the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña will open to the public for business transactions from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday to Friday, without the requirement of having a scheduled appointment.

• The Northern Court Satellite in Dededo continues to remain open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday to Friday. Both facilities are open for a limited set of transactions, namely, the payment of traffic citations; payment of case-related obligations including bail, restitution, and fines and fees; and requests for traffic and court clearances.

• Beginning Oct. 19, criminal jury trials already underway prior to the governor’s stay-at-home directive in August may resume at the discretion of the judge presiding over the trial.

• Beginning Oct. 26, all other criminal misdemeanor jury trials may resume upon the approval of the presiding judge. All other criminal felony and civil jury trials not previously underway, may resume on Dec. 1 upon the approval of the presiding judge. All trials shall adhere to Department of Public Health and Social Services social distancing requirements.

• In-person essential appointments with the Probation Services Division and the Client Services and Family Counseling Division will continue.

• The court will continue to limit in-person contact as much as possible by using available technologies to reasonably ensure the health and safety of all participants, however, authorized in-person proceedings in essential and nonessential matters that cannot be resolved remotely will be allowed. In-person proceedings shall adhere to DPHSS social distancing guidelines.

• No activities or proceedings relative to grand juries and in-person orientation of new jurors shall take place before Oct. 19.