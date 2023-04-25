Judiciary approves $42M budget request

The Judiciary of Guam will be requesting nearly $42 million for the next fiscal year.

On Thursday, the Judicial Council of Guam met for its monthly meeting, which had a loaded agenda filled with resolutions set to be passed by the members.

One of the items on the agenda included the members approving the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which, before it could be passed, was motioned to be discussed by Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III.

The motion to discuss the budget would eventually pass and led the Judiciary's Finance Administrator Dianne Gudmalin to give a lengthy presentation that showed the amount requested in total will be $41,966,874. The amount appropriated for the Judiciary's fiscal 2023 budget was $37,490,858.

Gudmalin explained the jump of almost $4.5 million, or 11.94%, was attributed to an update of the general pay plan, which gives a 22% pay raise to government employees as well as a law enforcement pay plan.

Overall, the portion of the budget for all personnel services will be $36,834,772, which covers 401 full-time employees and 25 volunteer reserve marshals.

Of the full-time positions, six were added including a legal researcher, which Gudmalin stated the Judiciary will fund half while the other half will be funded by the Guam Criminal Law and Procedure Review Commission.

The Guam Criminal Law and Procedure Review Commission was re-established last year by the 36th Guam Legislature to conduct a comprehensive review of the island's laws, which in the past 50 years has been done on a “piecemeal basis,” Post files state.

According to the law, the commission was appropriated $250,000 by the Legislature for the first year.

As Gudmalin was discussing the commission being part of the Judiciary's general operations portion of the budget, Associate Justice Philip Carbullido expressed concern considering the fact the commission had previously been appropriated money by the Legislature.

Carbullido added if the Legislature does not fund it, which Chief Justice Robert Torres said they will be seeking again, it may be at risk of being cut if it is part of the general operations of the budget compared to if it was allocated to a different area.

A lengthy discussion between Carbullido and Torres led the council to eventually move the legal researcher position and Guam Criminal Law and Procedure Review Commission to be placed in the “below the line” part of the budget that also includes funding for electronic monitoring.

The motion proposed by Carbullido was then passed by the council.