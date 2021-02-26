Judiciary avoids furloughs, plans to cut work hours

The Judiciary of Guam managed to reduce costs enough to avoid furloughs – at least for now – but work-hour reductions might take place in July.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido sent a memo to employees this week about the financial situation at the Judiciary, breaking down the steps taken thus far as well as anticipated financial challenges.

“Even with implemented drastic cost-saving measures, our outlook for FY2021 at the start of the first quarter was a $1.3 million shortfall, with employee furloughs projected in the third and fourth quarters. Mindful of the impact this financial shortfall could have on our mandated duties and each employee's livelihoods, the court managers and I were determined to mitigate this impact,” Carbuilldo said in the memo. “We realized significant savings in the first quarter by implementing several cost-cutting measures such as not filling vacancies. But in doing so, our employees shouldered the load by working even harder to continue our critical justice services.”

The courts began fiscal year 2021 with a decrease of about $3.3 million from its original budget request. However, they may be forced to cut back on work hours across the board by this summer.

The Judiciary had submitted a $34.9 million budget request for fiscal 2021.

The Judiciary was able to delay implementing any furloughs or decreased work hours at least until the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

“Barring any unforeseen financial impacts, we should be able to go through the second and third quarters with no furloughs. However, the reality is that we are still facing a deficit in the fourth quarter. Our conservative projections indicate that, at a minimum, we are looking at a $700,000 shortfall by the fourth quarter,” he said. “Unfortunately, we may have to reduce work hours for all employees across the board, beginning in July of this year. Please be assured that we continue to give our best efforts toward forestalling any furloughs for as long as possible. While we hope that we can reduce the number of hours we need to cut or do away with furloughs altogether, I cannot guarantee, at this point, that we can complete this fiscal year with a full 40-hour workweek and balance the mandates required of the Judiciary.”

The chief justice wrote that court managers are committed, however, to implementing a reduced-hour workweek only as a last resort.