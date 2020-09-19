Judiciary braces for reduced workweek

The Judiciary of Guam budget request was slashed by about $5.4 million for the upcoming fiscal year, resulting in plans for drastic cuts to the local courts' personnel and operational costs for fiscal year 2021.

Among the austerity measures being considered is a 36-hour workweek.

The Judiciary initially requested a $34,893,000 budget in April.

“In August 2020, Bill 282-35 was introduced that proposed an appropriation of $29,440,000 for fiscal year 2021. This amount is 15% lower than what we had requested. Just as what was presented to the Legislature back in July, lower funding level may result in reduction in hours, as 89% of our budget is comprised of personnel costs. For the past five to six months, the management has been preparing for the potential impact to our operation,” said Dianne Gudmalin, the Judiciary’s finance manager.

Gudmalin presented a handful of scenarios on Thursday for the Judicial Council to consider in order to continue operations with the limited funding.

The favored proposal includes a 36-hour workweek that would begin in April 2021, the third quarter of the fiscal year, which Gudmalin said will result in a deficit of $22,103.

She said 13 of 384 positions are limited - hired to temporarily fill in for those on military leave and those serving as front-liners to assist Guam Homeland Security and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"These positions are already using those currently funded positions so there is no additional funding for them," she said. "So, should these employees come back from their military training, we would have to terminate these limited positions."

The Judiciary also needs to fund 12 deputy marshal positions to assist with the courtroom at the San Ramon Building and during virtual hearings held from the Department of Corrections. Those positions cost about $170,000 per quarter, and the courts have enough funds to pay for those positions only through the first quarter.

Additionally, operational cuts that need to be made include $145,000 for computer monitor replacements, $139,000 in contractual services, and $207,000 in the modernization and improvement plan, as well as, $621,768 for training, travel and the interpreter budget.

“The finance administrator and I believe this is the only workable budget scenario at this time that takes into account the needs of the divisions and the fiscal reality of what the Judiciary is facing,” said Kristina Baird, administrator of the courts. “We are hopeful that our financial situation may change with excess revenues that are identified in the future. Given that that is unclear, we have to proceed forward at this time.”

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido said the Judiciary will begin the new fiscal year with the plan to implement those cuts, adding that a more detailed plan will be worked on during the first quarter.

“We’ve anticipated that we were going to have challenging times. There was a freeze in filling vacated positions and there is going to be a continuing freeze that will affect 20 vacant positions that we cannot fill,” Carbullido said.

Carbullido stressed the branch did its best to avoid furloughs.

“We have been working with managers and trying hard to, of course, not to have to go into a furlough in the next fiscal year. Because of the pandemic, we have a substantial backlog and we are going to need our personnel resources," he said. "We are just going to have to bite the bullet, do the best we can. We’ve been dealt these resources and so we will just try to deliver the services as best we can in terms of our mandates of providing access to justice."

Carbullido said he admits the court will just have to operate with less.

“We are just hoping it doesn’t get worse than this," he said.

Justice Robert Torres said the judicial branch has had to work with less resources since fiscal 2017 to aid with civil dockets, causing a backlog that has since compounded with the pandemic.

"We are seeing it in the numbers as our staff is letting us know and the clerks of this sort of avalanche of corona litigation,” said Torres. “There’s a number of issues regarding the mental health, the drug crisis that we are experiencing, the despair in the community, the foreclosures and evictions that although stayed now, almost certainly will not be stayed forever.

"We realize not only do we have the backlog in the criminal and civil dockets, but now we’ve got this whole new slew of litigation that is coming to our doorstep and, unfortunately, we are going to be addressing them with inadequate funds. We are going to do the best we can do under the circumstances. But, we are in a tough situation with not having a status quo budget we were hoping to get," he said.