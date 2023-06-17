Judiciary eyes replacement for aging generator

The Judiciary of Guam is looking at replacing its aging and unreliable generator.

On Thursday, the Judicial Council of Guam held its monthly meeting, primarily to discuss damage sustained after Typhoon Mawar.

Administrator of the courts Danielle Rosete told council members that, of the seven facilities owned by the Judiciary, only one of them, the Judicial Education Center, suffered severe water damage – about 12 inches of water came into the building during Mawar. Rosete said it's the only facility to remain closed.

With other facilities up and running, there's still concern with the Guam Judicial Center in Hågatña because of issues with its 37-year-old 900-kilowatt generator.

"Once island power was out, the generator kicked on and ran for a little bit until it died on us, and we continue to have issues with our generator in the Judicial Center," Rosete told the council.

She said because of leakage in the radiator, technicians have recommended not keeping it on for long periods of time. Rosete said the Judicial Center is looking at leasing a generator until one can be procured.

Planning ahead

Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice F. Philip Carbullido said it may take six to nine months to procure a generator, and suggested establishing procedures in the event the courts lose power and the generator can't be used.

"We need a (standard operating procedure) ... as to what do we do if we lose power at 9 a.m.? Do we sit here at the Judicial Center and wait?" Carbullido asked. "What do we do when we lose power? Do we have a certain amount of employees that have power at home, and they can more efficiently work from home and continue our operation?"

Carbullido added: "I just think we need to think about what measures we can take to minimize disruption, as not having an operable generator for the Judicial Center because it appears that it's going to be for some period, ... even if we get an interim measure with a generator that provides power for our essential services."

The Guam Judicial Center is where a majority of the Judiciary's operations are conducted, with both Superior Court of Guam and Supreme Court of Guam cases being heard on a daily basis.

After Carbullido's suggestion, Rosete and Chief Justice Robert Torres agreed some sort of procedure must be put in place.