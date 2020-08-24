Judiciary hopes to avert reduced workweek

The Judiciary of Guam continues to tighten its belt in light of an anticipated budgetary shortfall, with the hope of staving off a reduced workweek among other cost-cutting measures.

The Judiciary had submitted a $34.9 million budget request for fiscal year 2021, which starts Oct. 1. The current budget bill under discussion by the Legislature provides the Judiciary with $29.4 million.

That's a 15% reduction that could force the Judiciary to take the following measures:

• Freeze hiring for 14 new positions, as well as the eighth judge position and 20 vacated positions.

• Institute a 36-hour workweek.

• Reduce operational costs including travel, server update, timekeeping system and automatic door for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

"It was the original intention to present to council at this meeting a plan," said Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido.

However, he noted that officials still don't know what the final budget numbers are going to be.

"It could be less; I doubt very much it could be more," Carbullido said.

The plan will help the Judiciary determine how to address the shortfall.

"We want to avoid the reduction of the workweek to our employees. But it could end up being a matter of timing," Carbullido said. "I'm assured that it won't happen in the first quarter of the fiscal year. If it does come to pass it will be sometime in 2021."

He said, in the meantime, the Judiciary will tighten its belt in hope of staving off changes that affect employees and operations.

From March through June, the government shutdown, and then the restrictions on being open, have caused a backlog of 174 grand jury presentations and 409 arraignments.

And from March to July, there were 429 pending nonasserted criminal jury trials and 40 asserted trials, referring to a defendant's right to a speedy trial.

Officials said the backlog has only increased since June and July. This was an issue the chief justice noted in April during his State of the Judiciary address:

"While we understand and appreciate that our government coffers are meager and our island economy will continue to suffer for the foreseeable future, please consider the heavy burden that our courts will bear in processing, hearing and adjudicating the many filings, cases and trials that will almost certainly arise once these stays have been lifted," Carbullido said.

"If we are not given the tools, resources and adequate personnel, then who will address these disputes? We are by no means asking for special treatment or a pass to cut to the front of the budget line; we simply ask that you make your budget decisions aware of the reality on the horizon for our branch."