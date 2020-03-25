Judiciary issues new order in response to COVID-19

The Judiciary of Guam has issued a new administrative order in response to the continuing partial government closure caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Supreme Court of Guam justices issued the order Tuesday.

The courts order that any temporary restraining order, injunction, civil protection order or stay set to expire on March 23, in any criminal or civil matter, will automatically be extended for 14 days up to April 15. The order will be in place unless the judge who issued the order terminates or modifies it.

The order also states that defendants serving weekend sentences at the Department of Corrections will have their weekend sentences suspended until at least April 15. This includes defendants who have been sentenced and are set to begin serving time in prison on weekends.

Defendants with delayed confinement are also ordered to report to DOC by April 15.

This administrative order is in response to the governor extending the public health emergency and the closure order for at least two more weeks.

"The administrative order is necessary to maintain social isolation and closures to deter the rapid increases in the spread of COVID-19," the order states.