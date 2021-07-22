Judiciary needs more funding to fill positions, meet mandates

The Unified Judiciary of Guam has requested a total of $35,745,390 in its fiscal 2022 budget.

That's about $6 million more than what the branch received for the current fiscal year: $29,545,597.

Leaders from the third branch of government shared the importance of their request during a public hearing held on Monday before the Legislature’s Committee on Appropriations.

The courts currently have 377 staff but hope to get enough funding to fill vacant positions and increase its staffing numbers to at least 408.

“Fiscal year 2021 has been extremely challenging to say the least,” said F. Philip Carbullido, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Guam. “The outlook for the Judiciary going into 2022 is potentially more challenging … The reality is that as fast as our judges dispose of cases, the influx of new cases are being filed just as quickly.”

Officials broke down the need to fund positions for about 173 marshals and probation officers; 159 for staff in the superior court, court and mistrial, supreme court and client services and family counseling; and 76 positions for general administration and support staff.

The chief justice asked senators for help.

“What we are asking is something that is deserving of the third branch of government,” he said.

Administrator of the Courts Kristina Baird said without enough funding they cannot meet all the required mandates.

“The Judiciary cannot simply close their doors and say sorry we will open when we (have) adequate funding. We are mandated by statute and the Organic Act to address our cases. We need the proper number of personnel to address the mandates that the Judiciary is required to fulfill,” said Baird. “We have employees doing two to three jobs because of our budget shortfalls. They are weary and they are tired. We ask this body to adequately fund us so that we may give them the relief they deserve, because we feel that we cannot push them anymore.”

Electronic monitoring

Judiciary Finance Administrator Dianne Gudmalin told senators that their budget request includes $579,204 to fund the electronic monitoring program. The Judiciary hopes to hire four probation officers to oversee the program around the clock.

“We hope this body will support the continued efforts toward this innovative program,” Gudmalin said.

The electronic monitoring program, which had about a dozen clients last year, now has about 60 defendants participating to date.

Gudmalin told the committee that 89 percent of their budget request is for personnel services, eight percent for operational costs, and three percent for utilities.

She noted that the Judiciary experienced an average 14.57% cut from its requests each year since fiscal 2008.

“We have been very, very frugal,” she said. “We have had to sacrifice our personnel services.”

Gudmalin said they’ve had to defer hiring, delay repairs and maintenance, and delay replacing obsolete equipment to continue daily operations.

The courts held about 15,000 hearings in 2020, most of which were done virtually.

Under the overall 8% budget request for operational costs, 40% will go toward technology support; 33% to contractual services (non-technology support to include facility leases); 11% for supplies, and 16% for others such as jury expenses, replacement of obsolete equipment, drug testing and more.

“Although we have survived in the past years, we have stretched our employees to the limit. Not only are we asking more from them, but we are giving them less … to help alleviate employee burnout we have changed some of our operations,” she said.