Judiciary: New position sought to ‘move criminal cases along’

The Judiciary of Guam is looking to create a new position designed to "move criminal cases along in a more timely and efficient manner."

In the February meeting held Thursday by the Judicial Council of Guam, Danielle Rosete, the administrator of the court for the Judiciary of Guam, proposed the creation of a criminal docket manager position for the Superior Court of Guam.

Rosete explained to the council members the position, which has been in the works for about a year now, will have the purpose of assisting judges in improving efficiencies of criminal cases.

"I can guarantee you that this will help improve and identify how we can move criminal cases along in a more timely and efficient manner," Rosete said in her proposal, while highlighting the successes of the civil case manager position that was created recently.

Judge Maria Cenzon also was able to give some insight on what she has found piloting the program over the past year.

"Many cases that were actually closed or should have been closed, but were just pending a final disposition, like an order or a judgement, and so, those were able to be resolved," Cenzon said, explaining some of the job duties.

"This individual will also assist in making sure that asserted cases are flagged at the very first instance because we are finding, most recently now, some of these asserted cases the judges are losing these precious days ... just because (of) logistics," said Cenzon.

Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III added that the new position is needed to "monitor the flow" of the criminal caseload, which he said is "the largest number of cases being filed every year."

Lamorena also explained the criminal docket manager, in addition to keeping up with asserted cases, will speed up bill modification motions and stop the "habit or abuse of ex parte motion by attorneys not giving a chance for opposing counsel to file an opposition."

Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Phillip Carbullido expressed strong support for the position, as it was part of his strategic goals during his tenure as the chief justice.

Associate Justice Katherine Maraman, however, questioned why the criminal docket manager would be getting paid less than the civil docket manager.

Following discussions regarding the differences in duties and prerequisites to perform the jobs, the council decided to table the discussion for a future meeting.