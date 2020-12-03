Judiciary of Guam donates to Operation Christmas Drop

The Judiciary of Guam presented a donation totaling $2,590 to the Guam Visitors Bureau and the U.S. Air Force for the annual Operation Christmas Drop on Dec. 1.

“This is the season of giving, and in just about three work days, our Judiciary family stepped up to make this happen. The Judiciary has been a part of the Pacific Judicial Council for nearly 30 years, and we have developed friendships with those in our neighboring jurisdictions throughout Micronesia and the Pacific. We know the needs of our brothers and sisters in these islands, and we are happy to help in whatever way we can,” said Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido.

Carbullido presented the donation from the Judiciary to Jason Ornellas, the U.S. Air Force Representative for Operation Christmas Drop.

Since 1952, the Christmas Drop Organization has given aid to residents of the Western Pacific. This year marks the 69th anniversary, and the Organization has set a goal to air drop 125 relief boxes throughout Micronesia. With a stronger need for donations in 2020, Guam Visitors Bureau has also been actively assisting the operation in reaching out to government agencies, businesses, and organizations in the local community.

The generosity of the employees of the Judiciary of Guam allowed a “Tronko” Sponsorship for the Operation Christmas Drop. This sponsorship will equate to 800 pounds of life sustaining supplies and specialized tools and equipment for our surrounding islands.