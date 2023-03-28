The Judiciary of Guam is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hustisia Award until April 7.

As is done annually, the courts are asking for nominations for individuals or organizations that have made a “significant contribution to improving the administration of justice and good government,” the Judiciary announced in a press release.

“Every year, as part of its Law Month celebration, the Judiciary honors those who've gone above and beyond to advance the cause of justice,” said Chief Justice Robert Torres. “These individuals demonstrate a deep and abiding commitment to the rule and role of law and our island is a better place because of their service.

In selecting the winner of the 2023 award, nominees will be considered under the following criteria:

• Fostered building public support for the Judiciary.

• Promoted respect for the law and understanding of the judicial system.

• Encouraged civic responsibility and service.

• Volunteered time and talents to the court in serving the people of Guam.

Nominations should include a 250-word statement about the nominee. Submissions can be emailed to Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, director of policy planning and community relations, at sehernandez@guamcourts.org.

Past Hustisia Award recipients include retired Judge Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson (2022), retired Magistrate Judge Joaquin V.E. Manibusan Jr. (2021), retired Chief Justice Peter C. Siguenza (posthumous) (2020), the Guam Chamber of Commerce (2019), Erica’s House, Soroptimist International of Guam and Soroptimist International of the Marianas (2018), Inafa’Maolek (2017), the Public Defender Service Corp. (2016), former Sen. Pilar Cruz Lujan (2015), Attorney Joaquin C. Arriola Sr. (2014), Vice Speaker Benjamin J.F. Cruz (2013), Judge Richard H. Benson (2012), retired District Court of Guam Judge Cristobal C. Duenas (posthumous, 2011), retired Supreme Court of Guam Justice Janet Healy Weeks (2010), Alee Shelter program director Sister Bridget Perez (2009), and the Armed Forces of the United States (2008).