Judiciary of Guam returns to normal operations

The Judiciary of Guam is returning to normal operations, which means nonurgent matters will no longer need to be rescheduled, the branch said in a press release.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Guam updated the court’s operations with the issuance of Administrative Order 23-009, which recognized the ongoing challenges of limited power and water on residents and attorneys.

The order was issued in the interest of “preventing a further backlog of cases as a result of Typhoon Mawar.” The same order also found cause to continue to delay filing deadlines as a result of the limited power and water experienced in the aftermath of Mawar.

“The court ... will continue to toll filing deadlines. Any filing deadline, either by court order, rule, or statute during the period of May 22 through June 18 shall be tolled and deemed timely if filed on or before June 19, 2023,” the Judiciary of Guam said in the release.