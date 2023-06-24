While recognizing the need to provide uninterrupted services to court patrons and to ensure continued public safety during rotating power outages, the Judiciary of Guam partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to power the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña, the Judiciary said Wednesday in a news release.

Although the Judiciary reopened immediately after the restoration of island power to the court, including holding magistrate's hearings on Memorial Day, recent power outages have affected operations due to the court’s inoperable generator, the branch said in the release.

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Robert Torres and administrator of the courts Danielle Rosete prioritized a request for a backup power source from FEMA. In response, two 450-kilowatt FEMA generators were quickly identified, transported and installed. They will enable the court to continue operations until a permanent replacement is procured, the release stated.

“The quick delivery of these new generators would not have been possible without FEMA, (the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) and the assistance from our sister branch at the governor’s office,” said Torres. “Together, these generators will serve as a reliable backup power source until the islandwide power system returns to stable conditions, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of justice.”