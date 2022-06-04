Judiciary proposes ban on recording in public spaces

The Judiciary of Guam has proposed a policy that would ban all audio and video recordings inside the public and common areas of the courthouse.

The Judiciary states in its draft policy that the ban is part of the branch's commitment to maintaining decorum and order in its facilities and ensuring a safe and nonthreatening environment for all court patrons and employees.

The ban would not apply to investitures and other official ceremonies held in the common areas, the draft policy states.

But it is already facing strong opposition.

On Friday, the Judiciary held a roundtable discussion with multiple news media outlets including The Guam Daily Post, the Pacific Daily News, KUAM and PNC news on the proposed ban.

"I found it interesting that the verbiage spoke to the use of recording devices in specifically public and common areas," said this reporter from The Post, who noted that the policy would also impact the media who are credentialed members of the courts. "I just found it a bit uneasy to have this added restriction that shows a lack of transparency on the part of the Judicial branch."

"These are common areas to the public," said PNC's Don Sulat. "My concern is our job in media is to make it easer for the public to understand what is going on with the court. This extra restriction I find very concerning. It's making our jobs to help the public more difficult."

"The Judiciary is a branch of government that has the power to take people's freedoms and property away, with due order, of course. The public should know what's going on. We should be having more access, not less access," said PDN's Dana Williams. "If the Judiciary is concerned with decorum, then let's have rules about how people are supposed to act and, if those rules are not obeyed, then there's consequences. But to just blanket it and say you won't be allowed to record, ... we strongly object to this."

"I think you have a solution looking for a problem. I don't think there has been a problem with the media interfering with court operations," said KUAM's Nestor Licanto. "The media has been very good in following the dictates of the court. You may have a problem with the public, but that's a different situation."

Sophia Diaz, the director of judicial policy, planning, and community relations, explained several incidents that motivated the proposed policy.

She said there was an incident of court patrons harassing employees using their smartphones and making them feel uncomfortable. Diaz said the Judiciary also had concerns about certain individuals and witnesses, including juveniles and jury members, saying they want to protect their identities.

This reporter noted that the marshals at the court ensure decorum and safety for all inside the public building, adding that credentialed media are aware of and follow the strict rules in place.

Diaz proposed an option to designate an area within the Judiciary building for media to conduct interviews. The idea was again met with strong opposition.

"To restrict us to a confined space inside a public building and in public areas, it's not about making our jobs any easier. It's about our rights as journalists, as a free press in this country. This is America. We need access," this reporter said. "It's our responsibility that we have to the people we serve in this community just as much as you guys have as well."

"It doesn't make sense," Licanto said.

"I don't understand if the impetus for this is that somebody was harassing a court employee, then have a change of policy where the media can't report from inside public, common areas. That just doesn't make any sense to me," Williams said. "We don't harass court employees. We are doing our jobs. ... I'm not sure why we have this idea to stop all recording. That seems not like it hurts the news media – that seems like it hurts all of the public."

The Judicial Council will make the final decision whether to move forward or make changes to the proposal.