Judiciary releases four-year plan

The Judiciary of Guam released its four-year plan that describes the long-term objectives and goals for the island's court system.

“Since 2007, the strategic plan has provided a direction for Guam’s judicial branch," Chief Justice Katherine Maraman said of the plan, which covers 2020 to 2023.

"We used what's called the High Performance Court Framework," said Shawn Gumataotao, director of policy planning and community relations at the Judiciary.

This framework aims to provide a comprehensive set of organizing concepts that describe what a high-performing court seeks to accomplish, demonstrates how a court’s objectives are affected by its managerial culture, identifies measurable categories of performance, and suggests approaches on assembling and using performance information.

The effort was done in collaboration with the National Center for State Courts.

The Judiciary used a High Performing Court Survey, a Court Patron Survey and interviews with judicial officers, staff and court stakeholders to develop the plan, which gives a better understanding of the performance of Guam’s trial and appellate courts and what things can be done to achieve high performance.

Gumataotao said 82% of the participants gave an overall favorable review of the courts.

"We are hoping, with all this information, that you are able to see how your court is doing and what we plan over the next four years using the data that was presented and to make those services better," he said.

The Judiciary's budget shortfall was a part of the discussion as well.