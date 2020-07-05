Judiciary saves costs with more electronic monitoring

The number of defendants utilizing electronic monitoring rose 400% this year, said Kristina Baird, the administrator of the courts at the Judiciary of Guam. She was speaking before lawmakers during a budget hearing Thursday.

But as Baird quickly explained, that significant increase meant moving from two defendants in 2019 to 11 currently.

"Our numbers continue to increase. It's been a slow process of encouraging the defense bar to look to electronic monitoring. But we are starting to see an increase in applications," Baird said.

The cost of detaining a defendant at the Department of Corrections is $130 per day, she added.

"So looking at 10 to 11 persons on electronic monitoring is a substantial saving to the island on a daily basis," Baird said.

The Judiciary has extended its contract with the vendor and will continue to do so as long as the funding is available, she added.

For fiscal year 2021, the Judiciary is requesting about $34 million in appropriations.

Maintaining the judicial branch at the status quo – about $30 million for fiscal 2020 – would result in a 38-hour work week, a hiring freeze and other austerity measures.

"We're at the end. We can't make anymore cuts to operation. And as our mandates continue to increase and our employees are statutory increases on their own," Baird said in response to Sen. Therese Terlaje, who was inquiring whether the Judiciary could accommodate a status quo budget by means other than cutting the work week.

"The answer would be no. We would have to go to that just to be able to continue to operate. And I would point out too that this FY 2021 submission doesn't even take into effect the cost of what the (COVID-19) pandemic is going to do to the Judiciary," Baird said. "When you look at just a criminal jury trial, what used to be a set cost for the Judiciary is now going to have an additional cost. We have to go to a different facility now ... just trying to meet the pandemic requirements has a high cost to the Judiciary."

Terlaje said she understood the situation, but the Legislature is also looking at budgets for all agencies and is looking at reductions in projected government revenues due to the pandemic.

"Almost all the other agencies were looking at status quo or less. I think we have to consider that," Terlaje said.