Judiciary second gov’t branch to require COVID-19 vaccination

The Judiciary of Guam employees are required to get COVID-19 vaccination, making it the second government of Guam branch to take the step following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Judiciary announced its mandate a few days after the Governor’s Office made the same requirement for all executive branch workers.

“In recognizing the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases, the increasing danger posed by the highly infectious Delta variant, the lifting of social distancing and capacity requirements within Judiciary facilities, and the critical need to ensure the continuity of the services of the Judicial Branch in administering justice efficiently and effectively, beginning on August 16, 2021, all employees of the Judiciary will be required to receive authorized COVID-19 vaccinations and be fully vaccinated no later than October 11, 2021,” said Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido. “Employees who refuse to receive a vaccination or provide proof of such vaccination will be required to submit to weekly COVID testing or be subject to administrative or disciplinary procedures.”

The Legislature has not yet confirmed if they too will require their staff to get the vaccine.