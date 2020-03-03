Judiciary secures $15M loan for priority projects

The Judicial Council approved a resolution authorizing the chief justice and the administrator of the courts to enter into negotiations and purchase the San Ramon Building, adjacent to the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña.

The Judiciary recently secured a $15 million loan from the Bank of Guam for various facility repairs and improvements, and acquiring real property identified in its master plan.

The loan will be paid back with revenue from the Judicial Building Fund.

The San Ramon Building is on the list of priority projects as the court intends to use the facility to house the administrative offices of the Judiciary to free up space for the Courts and Ministerial Division, and outfitting an eighth courtroom as a high-tech courtroom designed to accommodate multiple defendant trials.

The appraisal report for the building was $1,450,000, a significantly different figure from the original price of $2.7 million.

An engineering study will be conducted on the building to evaluate its structural soundness, and the appraisal value will affect the ongoing acquisition negotiations, according to Judicial Council meeting minutes.

The chief justice and administrator of the courts were authorized, via a Judicial Council resolution, to negotiate a fair price for the building considering the fair market value.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido said the capital improvement projects are his first priority.

In the next two years, the judicial center is looking to complete various phases of capital improvement projects that include the construction, renovation, relocation and alteration of the San Ramon Building; Route 4 building; Guam historical courthouse; the eighth courtroom; the Guam Judicial Center; and the Santos property.