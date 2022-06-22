Judiciary seeks funding for electronic monitoring and pay raises

There is a risk that the electronic monitoring program at the Judiciary of Guam will not continue or, at the very minimum, not continue as it should, without a requested appropriation from the Guam Legislature, according to Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Philip Carbullido.

The Judiciary is requesting about $37 million for next fiscal year, including about $652,700 for the electronic monitoring program and about $1.6 million to fund pay adjustments in law enforcement and non-law-enforcement pay scales.

The electronic monitoring program, which is being used for pretrial defendants, provides several community benefits, including savings for the Department of Corrections.

With the cost to detain a defendant at the prison amounting to $130 per day, electronic monitoring saves DOC about $2.3 million over a year with 50 participants. More participants will mean more savings on housing prisoners.

But 50 is the current cap, due to funding shortages, and the program is seeing a growing waitlist, according to Kristina Baird, administrator of the courts for the Judiciary.

The Legislature appropriated $500,000 to start up the program in 2019.

"While it took some time to get the program up and running, we are finally there. ... We have used, though, all the initial funds and moneys provided back in FY2019," Baird told lawmakers Tuesday.

"At our FY2022 budget hearing, we presented to this body that our initial funding would run its course in December of 2021. Notwithstanding that reality announcement, we did not receive a separate appropriation in FY2022," she added.

The Judiciary maintained the program by capping the number of participants and absorbing some operational costs.

Baird said probation officers were moved from other critical areas and placed into the electronic monitoring program as it grew, which resulted in manpower shortages and impacted probation operations.

The $652,700 request for electronic monitoring can be broken down to about $376,000 for personnel services, $269,000 for operations costs and $7,500 for utilities.

"A lot" has been said about requiring self-pay for the electronic monitoring program, but that is a "slippery slope that is riddled with potential lawsuits," Baird said, adding that the majority of people who enter the criminal justice system are indigent to begin with.

"To not fund the program and expect participants to pay lays the groundwork of punishing indigency," Baird said.

The Judiciary also is looking to fund pay adjustments with its budget request.

This was triggered in January by the governor's executive order providing an 18% pay increase for some executive branch law enforcement, according to Baird. About one-third of the Judiciary's workforce consists of law enforcement officers.

The Judiciary voiced serious concerns about losing its officers to the executive branch, Baird said. The Judiciary also looked at internal equity, the impact of pay adjustment to law enforcement only and providing a modest increase to all employees, she added. The third principle for the review was budget attuning for pay adjustments.

"In the end, administration brought to the Judicial Council the recommendation that is currently before this body, the 6% for our non-law-enforcement employees and the 7% pay adjustment for our law enforcement," Baird said.

These adjustments exclude judicial officers.

The Judiciary also cut costs to the "bare-bone operational budget" to make the pay adjustments a fiscal possibility, Baird said.

While the executive order triggered the request, there are other factors pushing for the pay adjustments, she added.

The first is the law that requires annual internal equity reviews and reviews of external competitiveness every three years.

Baird said the Judiciary is losing employees to the autonomous government of Guam agencies and to the federal government.

Inflation is also a factor in pushing for the pay adjustments, she added.