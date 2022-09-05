Judiciary seeks to hire court interpreters, court technical bailiffs

The Judiciary of Guam noted during a fiscal year 2023 budget hearing that it is losing employees to autonomous government of Guam agencies and to the federal government, which means more positions are opening up at the local courthouse.

The Judiciary of Guam on Aug. 31 provided notice of opportunity and training specifically targeted to increase its pool of registered court interpreters.

The Judiciary of Guam will hold a training event Sept. 22 and 23 at the Guam Judicial Center’s Justice Monessa G. Lujan Appellate Courtroom.

The judicial branch is seeking speakers of all languages.

Court interpreter applicants will need to hold a high school diploma or GED, have no felony record and be authorized to work in the United States. Court interpreters will assist defendants and witnesses who may not speak English and may have language barriers while in judicial proceedings, the Judiciary of Guam said.

With technology being utilized more during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Judiciary of Guam said it has created a new position, court technical bailiff.

The court technical bailiff is responsible for providing directed services for judicial officers during court proceedings and for assisting chamber staff with courtroom technology.

The court technical bailiff will also be in charge of maintaining courtroom decorum by ensuring all parties adhere to courtroom polices.

Applicants must demonstrate knowledge, skills and abilities in dealing with computer systems, software and applications, and must have at minimum a high school diploma, GED or work experience in computer technology.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, who gave his State of the Judiciary address in April, noted that the courts held 50 jury trials over the last year, along with 23,000 hearings, roughly 17,000 of those hearings conducted remotely.