In light of the reopening of the executive branch, the Judiciary of Guam is reopening the doors for most services on Wednesday, June 3.

The Judiciary also reminds residents that online services including court and traffic clearances.

Transactions will be limited as the Judiciary balances the need to provide services to the community and the health of court employees and patrons.

Hagåtña

The Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, beginning Wednesday, June 3.

Transactions include:

a. Payment of traffic citations;

b. Payment of case-related obligations, including bail, restitution, and fines and fees; and

c. Requests for traffic and court clearances.

Dededo

Additionally, the Northern Court Satellite in Dededo will continue to be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, for a limited set of transactions, namely:

a. Payment of traffic citations;

b. Payment of case-related obligations, including bail, restitution, and fines and fees; and

c. Requests for traffic and court clearances.