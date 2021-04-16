Judiciary weighs raises for employees, judges

Just a few months ago, the Judiciary of Guam, anticipating a budget shortfall, was considering the possibility of a reduced workweek among other cost-cutting measures.

On Thursday, the discussion shifted toward incremental pay raises, with the hope the Judiciary will receive some subsidy out of the $634 million the federal government will provide to the local government.

Two separate but related pending actions were discussed in a Judicial Council of Guam meeting Thursday. One proposed resolution by the Judiciary would determine its policy for employee pay increments during the upcoming fiscal year, which starts in October. The other, an ongoing issue, involves the deferred raises for judges, justices and magistrates.

Justice Katherine Maraman said at least one round of increments for these judicial officers was skipped, and there is a potential for another set of raises slated for this year that could be added to the deferred list.

Complicating matters further is a policy referenced by several members of the council to not approve raises for employees if their new salary would be higher than the lowest compensation for a judicial officer. Delayed raises for magistrate judges have resulted in some employees' upcoming increments falling into this category.

"The problem will become even larger with more people involved," Justice Robert Torres cautioned.

The council tabled discussions on raises for 30 days, aiming to receive information from the Government of Guam Retirement Fund on any additional financial obligations that would arise from deferring more increments in the Judiciary.

"These issues are starting to escalate," said Chief Justice Philip Carbullido, council chairman. "I'd like to first address the staff increments, and then we can address the judicial officers' increments, should the funding materialize that we are able to pay that out."

Members are looking for clarity on how much of a subsidy the Judiciary will receive from the direct aid given to the local government through the American Rescue Plan, which reportedly totals about $634 million. A supplemental bailout could fund these raises, and could also prevent a reduction in hours – a consequence from the ongoing pandemic's effects on GovGuam revenues.

In February, Carbullido sent a memo to Judiciary employees, sharing that budget deficits "may" result in reducing work hours "for all employees across the board" beginning in July. The topic was not addressed in Thursday's meeting.

Budget proposal approved

What the court can afford will also be based on its upcoming budget for fiscal year 2022. The Judiciary is requesting more than $35.7 million. While the amount is less than 1% higher than its request for the current year, it is also $6.3 million above what was actually appropriated by the Legislature. The figure includes a request of about $579,000 to replenish and continue an electronic monitoring program.

"I'm asking for the council's support – to support this funding level, and we will do the best we can to obtain this amount from the Legislature," Carbullido said. "I know it's going to be a challenge, and it's going to be an uphill battle because (of) the ongoing challenges of the government of Guam revenues. But this is what we feel the Judiciary needs to continue delivering the services at the level that is expected of us, and the mandates that the Legislature has imposed on us."

The budget proposal was adopted unanimously by the council.

The Judiciary is also in the midst of capital improvements. A fourth "high-capacity" courtroom is scheduled to be completed in June, according to Kristina Baird, administrator of the courts. The space is meant for in-person court proceedings, mainly criminal jury trials. The construction of an additional room for jurors to hold deliberations and a relocation of data servers are ongoing as well.