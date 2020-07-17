During a Judiciary Council meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Clerk of Court Danielle Rosette updated the council on the amount of backlogged cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosette reported that from the beginning of the pandemic in March through June 29, the Superior Court of Guam saw about 300 filings in criminal, felony and misdemeanor cases. She said there are 174 cases that need to go before the grand jury. Approximately 409 cases still need to be arraigned in both criminal and felony misdemeanor matters, according to Rosette.

Grand jury proceedings restarted on Monday and the arraignments with magistrate judges began again on Wednesday.

Rosette said 429 jury trials had been prescheduled between March 16 and July, and in about 40 of them the defendants had asserted their right to a speedy trial.

About 1,608 noncriminal and 100 juvenile cases were filed during the pandemic through June 29, she said.

"We continue to do our best in trying to conduct the remote hearing and virtual hearings to the fullest extent possible to move the cases along. We are trying to address the backlog and determine how we are going to move forward in addressing the noncriminal cases at this point and time," Rosette said.

The Office of the Attorney General of Guam issued a statement on the backlog of cases, saying, "The impact of COVID-19 on the criminal justice system is something courts all across the United States are dealing with. The Judiciary of Guam has issued administrative orders that strike a balance between defendants' rights and the safety of the community."

Administrator of the Courts Kristina Baird told members that the judiciary is currently working on three main projects to provide larger spaces to accommodate trial while adhering to recommended social distancing guidelines.

The San Ramon building directly adjacent to the courthouse is being gutted, and construction on the building will include replacement its failing air conditioners.

Two other spaces in the courthouse will be renovated, she said, with construction expected to be completed by November.

"All of our target capital improvement projects are all focused on these temporary courtroom constructions," Baird said.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido said the District Court of Guam will give an update on their COVID-19 response during the Guam Bar Association meeting scheduled for July 23.

He said he looked forward to seeing the members at the planned investiture ceremony for attorney Dana Gutierrez on July 24 at 5 p.m. in the Guam Judicial Center atrium.

"We look forward to everyone being there to show our support for judge-select and that will round out our seven judicial officers," he said.