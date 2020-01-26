Editor's note: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Judy Ho is a former president of the Chinese Ladies Association of Guam and an active member of the community, having moved to Guam in the 1980s from Taiwan with her family. She sat down with The Guam Daily Post to share her knowledge on the Chinese New Year and the traditions associated with the holiday. This turn of the decade is the Year of the Rat in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac, based off the Chinese lunar calendar. In Chinese culture, the rat signifies diligence and thriftiness, and those born in the Year of the Rat are believed to be destined for wealth and prosperity.

The Guam Daily Post: What is the significance of the Chinese New Year?

Judy Ho: We celebrate with family – that is important – and then we celebrate the history. They say during the new year there is this monster coming out called Nian that will usually eat the children. The only way to scare this monster is with firecrackers. All the loud noise will scare the animal to go back to the mountain. Usually the monster comes out during Chinese New Year’s Eve. So, after the new year, everyone will say, “Oh, you are still alive! Congratulations!” It’s like congratulations, you made it to the new year. That is the story we hear from a long time ago.

GDP: How is Chinese New Year typically celebrated?

Ho: Chinese New Year to Chinese is almost like Christmas to Americans. During the Chinese New Year, especially on Chinese New Year’s Eve, the families get together. Everybody tries to come home for the Chinese New Year. Usually we celebrate for 15 days, but many people celebrate just the first three days. But it is supposed to be celebrated for 15 days stating on Jan. 25. During the first day of the new year, they will pray. When they do the prayers, they will place out chicken, pork, beef on the table and pray first.

GDP: What is the Chinese lion dance and what does it mean?

Ho: The lion dance is to try and bring luck and money. First you scare away the bad spirit and then bring in the good luck. The lion dance has a story. First the lion tries to hit open a door. Once they hit open the door, that means you are opening your own door for good luck. Then the lion will come in and will show off, chasing away the bad spirits. That is why the lion goes in a circle. After the lion eats the lettuce, it will spray it out and the Chinese will go and pick it up because (it symbolizes) money. The more lettuce thrown on you, the more luck and money you will get in the new year.

GDP: What type of food is typically eaten during the Chinese New Year?

Ho: During the Chinese New Year, we will eat what is called nian gao, a brown rice cake. You eat it to bring you luck and to bring you money. It’s a sweet, brown sugar sticky cake. A lot of people from the northern part of China will eat dumplings. Some families will eat that during Chinese New Year’s Eve and will make the dumplings and put coins inside, so whoever gets the coins will get money too and luck.

GDP: What is the red envelope given out on Chinese New Year?

Ho: Usually on Chinese New Year’s we give the red envelope to the kids. It is like on Christmas when you give gifts to the kids, the Chinese give the red envelope. The red envelope always has money inside.

GDP: Do you have fond memories of celebrating Chinese New Year?

Ho: In Taiwan, when I was young, I do. I looked forward to it every year when I was young. Every year we would have a family get-together and all the kids would get together and get the red envelope. During Chinese New Year, we always wore new clothes. Now my younger son asks, "Where is my red envelope?" (laughs) Happy New Year!