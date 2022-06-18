July Fourth celebration returns to Polaris Point; public invited

The public is invited to the Guam Freedom Rocks festival scheduled for July 4 at Polaris Point, the first time the event is being held after more than two years.

This will mark the return of the open base Independence Day festival on Naval Base Guam, the U.S. Navy announced Friday in a press release. The Navy's Morale, Welfare and Recreation program is putting together the event.

Due to the pandemic, the last time the event was open to the public was in July 2019, according to the Navy.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. A military ID or visitor pass is not required for access.

"After a challenging two years, we are excited to welcome the community to join in the festivities for Fourth of July on Naval Base Guam," said Capt. Michael Luckett, the base's commanding officer. "Independence Day is a day of celebration, freedom and family. "Although we have all begun to resume our lives, it's important to stop and reflect on how far we've come and the sacrifices we made to come together safely once again."

During the Freedom Rocks event, there will be live entertainment by local bands and dance groups. The event also will feature a static display of Navy equipment, rides for kids and food and drink vendors. The fireworks display will be launched at 8 p.m. from Reserve Craft Branch Beach and last approximately 7 minutes.

Attendees are prohibited from bringing drones, weapons, personal fireworks, backpacks, grills, glass containers, coolers, large bags, tents, recording devices audio or video, outside alcohol, pets, rollerblades, skateboards and roller skates. Marijuana and other drugs are prohibited on military installations.

The following are examples of allowed items: small bags or purses, umbrellas, towels, strollers/wagons and folding chairs.

Phones are allowed, but using them for recording isn't, according to the Navy.